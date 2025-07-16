Youssef Enriquez News: Moves to Alaves

Enriquez has completed a transfer to Alaves from Real Madrid, according to his new club.

Enriquez has found a new home this offseason but won't move far, remaining in La Liga after signing a deal with Alaves until 2029. He comes from the ranks of the Real Madrid Academy, still having yet to experience first-team minutes. That said, he will hope for his debut in La Liga this season, having a much better chance with his new club.