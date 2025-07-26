Yussuf Poulsen News: Appears off bench

Poulsen (groin) appeared off the bench for 60 minutes in a friendly against Lyon.

Poulsen was back on the field this weekend after battling a groin injury, not much of a surprise after he trained this week. This is good news for the club, as their new recruit can be deemed fit ahead of the opening match. He only started in three of his 28 appearances last campaign while registering three goals with Leipzig, although he should be earning more time with his new club.