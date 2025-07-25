Menu
Yuya Kubo Injury: Remains unavailable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 25, 2025

Kubo (ankle) is out for Saturday's match against Miami, according to the MLS injury report.

Kubo has been dealing with an ankle injury for some time and doesn't appear to be returning soon, as he is still out a month later. He will now have a break of two weeks before their next game, looking to hopefully train during the break and return when facing Charlotte on August 10, although that is unknown.

Yuya Kubo
FC Cincinnati
