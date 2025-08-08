Sanches is going back to the Eredivisie as he is moving permanently to Heracles Almelo after a previous loan spell with NEC. The Luxembourgish player has suffered several long term injuries, including a torn ACL that considerably limited his chances to become a regular member of the senior squad at Borussia Monchengladbach. The 21-year-old will hope to find more playing time with his new club and continue his progression as one of the main prospects from Luxembourg, who will become the leader in the frontline of the national squad after the suspension of Gerson Rodrigues.