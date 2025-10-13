Bissouma has struggled in the first stretch of the season with both injuries and disciplinary issues that have kept him off the pitch until now. The midfielder made his return from injury while on international duty but lasted only 15 seconds before being stretchered off after suffering an apparent serious ankle injury following a tackle from a Madagascar player. Bissouma will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the injury but his absence will not impact the starting XI for Spurs as he was expected to remain a bench option on rare occasions at best under coach Thomas Frank.