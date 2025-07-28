Yvon Mvogo News: Leaves Lorient as free agent

Mvogo departed Lorient at the end of his contract.

Mvogo arrived in Lorient in 2022 and was decent in goal this season for the Merlus, conceding only 29 goals in 33 Ligue 2 games to win the Ligue 2 title and send FC Lorient back to the French top flight. That said, the Swiss goalkeeper is now leaving the club as a free agent and is free to sign with the club of his choice to continue his career.