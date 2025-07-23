Zach Abbott News: Extends with Forest
Abbott has extended his contract with Nottingham Forest, according to his club.
Abbott is staying around Nottingham for the next few seasons and appears to be a player of the future for the club, extending until 2029. He has only been used by the first team once, appearing for 83 minutes in an FA Cup start. This contract should mean he will see more time in the future, although it will likely come in Cup play for another few seasons.
