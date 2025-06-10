Zack Steffen Injury: Undergoes surgery

Steffen has undergone surgery on his knee, the player announced via his Instagram story.

Steffen returned from national team duty with a knee injury and will now miss further time with the issues after he underwent surgery. This is a tough blow for the goalie, as depending on the severity, he could be missing a hefty portion of time. That said, a return date for the goalie is up in the air, with Niholas Defreitas Hansen likely to take over the role as their regular starter while out.