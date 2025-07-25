Zane Monlouis Injury: Placed on season-ending injury list

Monlouis (lower body) is done for the season, according to his club.

Monlouis will not return this season due to his injuries, with an abductor and rectus injury in the lower body, leaving him sidelined. He has recently undergone surgery, likely the reason for his absence for the rest of the season, hoping he can have a speedy recovery. He started in six of his 10 appearances before the injury, registering two tackles, six interceptions and 35 clearances.