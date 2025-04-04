Zeki Celik Injury: Will be back against Juventus

Celik (thigh) has practiced with the rest of the group for more than a week and will be in contention to start Sunday versus Juventus, Sky Italy reported.

Celik was a close call for the previous game versus Lecce but was given a few more days. If fit enough, he could start either on the right wing, replacing Alexis Saelemaeekers (suspension), or supplant Mats Hummels in the back. He has recorded one goal, two assists, 17 tackles (eight won) and 22 clearances in his last six appearances, contributing to two clean sheets.