Bengals Super Bowl Odds Update And Quick Look At Week 16

After a slow start, the Cincinnati Bengals have emerged as one of the best teams in the NFL. Opening the year 2-2 following an 0-2 start through the first two games, the Bengals have since gone 8-2 in their past 10 games. They are also riding a six-game winning streak, not losing since Halloween.

Could the Bengals ride this wave to a second-consecutive Super Bowl berth? The Bengals' Super Bowl odds, which are set at +850, say yes.

Can The Bengals Win Super Bowl 57?

Taking a look back at the 2021 Bengals and their heartbreaking loss in Super Bowl 56, we know two things. First, this was a team that nobody expected to advance very far, especially to a Super Bowl. Furthermore, the Bengals were also a team that checked off many boxes when it comes to what it takes to win the Big Game.

Depending on the sportsbook, the Bengals were lingering around the top 10 in Super Bowl odds at the beginning of the 2022 NFL season. At BetMGM, they were 10th, tied with the Dallas Cowboys at +2000.

This is rather insulting to a team equipped with an elite quarterback, a slew of weapons, and a rebuilt offensive line, which was Cincinnati's gravest weakness a year ago. The Bengals also upgraded their defense.

As we stand ahead of Week 16, the Bengals have already surpassed their preseason over/under win total which was set at 9.5. They are 10-4 atop the AFC North.

With a remaining schedule that includes a game against the Patriots on the road, plus two home games against the Bills and Ravens to close out the year, the Bengals are not only playing for the division, but you can make a case for them to finish as the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC. They own the tiebreaker over the Chiefs and can also do the same against Buffalo with a Week 17 win.

What's Next For The Bengals In Week 16?

Coming up in Week 16, the Bengals will visit the Patriots riding a six-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Patriots are 1-3 in their past four games. The Patriots will be over-matched offensively by the Bengals and will have to pitch a perfect game defensively to remain competitive.

Early odds and lines favor the Bengals. The Bengals are -3.5 favorites with -110 odds at Caesars Sportsbook Ohio, one of the best Ohio betting apps.

While you can not yet bet on this game since legal sports betting in Ohio will not go live until the top of the new year, you can still get ahead of the game and pre-register today with the Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo Code ROTOTIX to get a $100 free bet and an entry to win Cavaliers tickets.