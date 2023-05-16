Golf is one of the oldest sports in existence. Since its inception, back in 15th century Scotland, the equipment and technology have surely been upgraded, as have the players' clothes. Whether it's the shirts, the shoes, or the stylish pants they wear, some golfers are doing it better than the rest.

The clothing being worn at the PGA Championship, taking place at Oak Hill this weekend, will be on full display. With that in mind, here's a rundown of the best dressed golfers in the game today.

Who Are The Best Dressed Golfers At The PGA Championship?

Naming the best dressed golfers is a matter of opinion.

Here's who made our list of the best dressed golfers at the PGA Championship.

Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler is always one of the brightest players when he's on the golf course. If you're looking for him, simply keep an eye out for a neon-colored ensemble. Fowler's fashion sense pops among other golfers who most often blend in with their surroundings. It's the way his outfits stand out that put him on our best dressed golfers list.

Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau may no longer be playing on the PGA Tour, but he will be back for this weekend's PGA Championship at Oak Hill.

The big bomber moved over to LIV Golf, and he brought his great sense of style along with him. DeChambeau is most known for his flat driving cap, which is much different from the traditional baseball-type caps you'll see most players wear. In addition, he has a vast collection of shirts that will make any player on tour envious of this style.

Tony Finau

Tony Finau is one of the top players in the game, but he's also one of the best dressed. In terms of fashion, Finau certainly looks like the most comfortable golfer on tour. He usually sports a colorful long-sleeved shirt or light jacket that we casual players would wear when it's a little chilly. While he may be comfortable, Finau brings some flashy colors to the course with him as well.

Honorable Mention: Tiger Woods

Even though Tiger Woods isn't playing in the PGA Championship this weekend, we'd be remiss not to include him on this list of best dressed golfers.

Woods may be on his way to retirement, but we can thank him for his many contributions to the game -- including what the players wear. When Tiger first joined the PGA Tour, many golfers were wearing very baggy, loose-fitting clothes. Woods wore more fitted shirts and pants, something that could show off his top level physique. Since many golfers tried to mimic everything that Tiger was doing, the clothes he wore were also part of the equation. Nowadays, form-fitting clothes are a staple in golf, and we have Woods to thank for that.

Honorable Mention: John Daly

What John Daly lacks in physique, he surely makes up for in fashion. With the outfits he wears, you simply can't miss him on the golf course. Daly is probably known most for the pants he wears on the course, as they usually come as multi-colored as possible. He's always been a fan favorite, partly because he's so relatable to the common golfer, and Daly's fashion sense is no different.

Of course, we golfers like to try and throw together a dicey ensemble every now and again, but Daly comes through with each and every attempt.