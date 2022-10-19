Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: MLB Playoffs Bets

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

We have reached the Champions Series stage of the MLB playoffs, leaving just four teams in contention for the 2022 World Series title. Whether you want to bet on individual games, entire series, or even individual players' performances, Caesars Sportsbook is the best place to place your MLB playoffs bets.

If you sign up through Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, one of the best sports betting promos available, your first bet bet will be matched up to $1,250 in free bets if it loses, regardless of whether you bet on the MLB playoffs or another sport.

Sign Up With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL Before Placing MLB Playoffs Bets

To sign up with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, you cannot have an existing Caesars Sportsbook account. You must also be at least 21 years old and located in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas (Caesars Sportsbook Kansas), Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming. Even if you do not reside in one of those states, you can still sign up and activate this offer as long as you are physically present in an eligible state.

Click on the link below, which will redirect you to the Caesars Sportsbook sign-up page where you can join one of the best sports betting sites. There, you can create an account by filling out personal information including your name, address, email address, and date of birth. Make sure to put Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL in the appropriate field as well to have your first wager matched up to $1,250 in free bets should it lose. To activate this promotion, just make an initial deposit of $10 or more after you have finished creating your account.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL Can Get You A Free Bet Up To $1,250 For MLB Playoffs Bets

The welcome offer from Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL will automatically be applied to your first qualifying wager after you follow the steps laid out in the previous section. To qualify, your first bet must be at least $10 and cannot be combined with another promotion, but it can be on any sport and isn't restricted by odds or bet type.

If your qualifying first bet loses, it will be fully matched with a free bet within two business days. You will also receive 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Caesars Reward Credits within one week of your initial wager resolving, regardless of whether your bet wins or loses. The 100 percent match from Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL goes up to $1,250, so an initial losing bet greater than that will be matched only up to $1,250.

You cannot withdraw the free bet from Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, and this free bet must be used to place a single wager. The free bet will expire if left unused for two weeks after being credited. There are no additional rollover requirements associated with this promotion, and the free bet can be used on any sport or bet type, including MLB playoff bets.

What MLB Playoffs Bets To Make After Using Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL

Wednesday's MLB betting action includes Game 2 of the NLCS and Game 1 of the ALCS, so there are plenty of options when it comes to MLB playoffs bets. If you want to bet on baseball after signing up with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, the under on the combined run total for Game 2 of the NLCS between the Phillies and Padres is among Wednesday's most intriguing MLB playoffs bets.

The game will be played at Petco Park in San Diego, which has been the most pitcher-friendly MLB park this season, with a park factor of 0.789. Both projected starting pitchers are capable of shutting opposing offenses down, too, as Aaron Nola has gone 2-0 without allowing an earned run this postseason for Philadelphia, while San Diego's Blake Snell has a career playoff ERA of 2.89.