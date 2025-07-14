Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Grab Up to $300 in Bonus Bets for All-Star Game, Home Run Derby

Score up to $300 in bonus bets with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo. Wager on the MLB Home Run Derby and All-Star Game props, odds and more.

A new champion will be crowned tonight at the 2025 Home Run Derby and then the game's best with meet on the field for the All-Star Game in Atlanta on Tuesday. Sports bettors who want to wager on the event, or anything else, can register for a new account and claim up to a $300 welcome offer by using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo.

Individuals in Michigan, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania who sign up for one of the top sportsbook promos available, can place a qualifying bet of $10+ over their first three days as a new customer. Win or lose, each day will yield $100 in bonus bets for a total of $300 in bonuses.

New customers in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, or West Virginia, can place a $10+ bet over five days and earn $50 in bonuses each day. This Bet $50, Get $250 offer can only be found at one of the best sports betting apps in the nation.

If you prefer first-bet protection, sports bettors located in any state where Fanatics Sportsbook is legal, can earn up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets. Just place a qualifying bet over the first 10 days as a new customer and if it loses, earn a matching amount back, up to $100 each day. Those in New York can choose a 100% profit boost daily for 10 days instead.

As one of the most popular MLB betting promos, the Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides endless options. Start by clicking the BET NOW button located anywhere on this page.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo - Register For Up to $300 in Bonus Bets

🎁 Fanatics Sportsbook Promo CLICK HERE 💵 Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Bet $30, Get $300 in Bonus Bets; Bet $50, Get $250; $1000 in No Sweat Bets 📲 Fanatics Sportsbook App Availability iOS and Android devices 💳 Minimum Deposit $10 📆 Last Verified: July 14, 2025

In minutes, you will be on one of the most popular sports betting sites. Here's how to sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer:

Click or tap any "BET NOW" button to start the sign-up process. You'll be directed to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page. You must be in a location where Fanatics is licensed to operate. Complete the online sign-up form by providing the personal info requested with a valid email and password, then verify your age (21 in most places). You won't need to enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo because the best offer will be applied to your account after using one of our BET NOW buttons. Make a deposit of $10 or more using one of the best PayPal betting sites or another supported payment method.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Offer Details for Monday, July 14

After activating your account via the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer, make a qualifying wager of $10 or more with odds of -500 or longer.

If you are in MI, NJ and PA, win or lose, you will get $100 in bonus bets each day for your first three days as a customer, for a total of $300.

win or lose, you will get $100 in bonus bets each day for your first three days as a customer, for a total of $300. In AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV, you will get $50 in bonus bets each day for your first five days as a customer, a total of $250.

you will get $50 in bonus bets each day for your first five days as a customer, a total of $250. If you go with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo $1,000 in No Sweat Bets offer, you must designate which bet will be your No Sweat Bet each day for your first 10 days as a customer. Earn back up to a $100 daily if your wager is a loss.

$1,000 in No Sweat Bets offer, you must designate which bet will be your No Sweat Bet each day for your first 10 days as a customer. Earn back up to a $100 daily if your wager is a loss. In New York, the offer is a 100% profit boost daily for your first 10 days as a customer.

Bonus bets earned via the Fanatics Sportsbook promo can be used in a lump sum or broken into smaller bets. They expire after seven days and have a 1x playthrough requirement.

Start placing bets today and land an amazing deal for up to either $300 or $250 in bonus bets or $1,000 in No Sweat Bets. Tap a BET NOW button to register for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer and get guaranteed bonus bets.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo To Bet on Home Run Derby, All-Star Game Odds

Ronald Acuna Jr., was the first player named to the 2025 Home Run Derby taking place in his home stadium. Tuesday night Acuna leads the NL squad against Aaron Judge and the AL team in the All-Star Game. Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo to wager on Acuna Jr. or any other other participant in the Derby, including the National's James Wood or the Pirates Oneil Cruz.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Best Bets for Monday, July 14, 2025

MLB: Home Run Derby in Atlanta, 8 p.m. ET; bet on one of the industry's top MLB betting sites.

Home Run Derby in Atlanta, 8 p.m. ET; bet on one of the industry's top MLB betting sites. MLB: AL vs NL for the All-Star Game in Atlanta, 8 p.m. ET

Another exciting MLB player to keep an eye on for the Derby will be current MLB home run leader Cal Raleigh. In line with Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani, Raleigh could take the lead for home runs in the league this season. Check out how he performs in the Home Run Derby and don't forget to view the latest MLB player props.

Judge and Raleigh will lead the AL against the Acuna and Ohtani of the NL in Tuesday night's All-Star Game. Also keep an eye on young stars like the Athletics' Jacob Wilson and the Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong.

Immerse yourself in the world of sports betting! Click the BET NOW button and claim up to $300 in bonus bets after signing up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo.