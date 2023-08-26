Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOGET: Get $250 For NFL Preseason Best Bets

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

New customers can sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOGET to get $250 in bonus bets to use on NFL Preseason best bets using one of the best sportsbook promo codes.

As long as a bettor is physically located in a state where Caesars Sportsbook is legal to operate, a first-time user at Caesars Sportsbook, and is at least 21 years old, they are eligible to redeem this welcome offer on one of the top sports betting sites today.

Register now by clicking on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below. That brings you to the new user registration portal at Caesars Sportsbook, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and home address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the final required fields to enter to complete the identity verification at Caesars Sportsbook.

During registration, don't forget to manually input the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOGET into the promo code field on the sign-up portal. Once verified, fund your new Caesars Sportsbook account with at least a $50 qualifying deposit with any of its supported payment methods like PayPal and credit cards. Then, place your preferred first bet of at least $50 on any open sports betting markets, including NFL odds, to receive a $50 bonus bet credit when your first bet settles.

Place your first cash wager of at least $50 on any open sports betting market then wait for it to settle. Regardless of a win or a loss, you get a $50 bonus bet credit delivered to your new Caesars Sportsbook account. Four subsequent $50 bonus bets will arrive on each of the four following Mondays, totaling $250 in bonus bets.

To qualify, a first bet must be settled within 30 days to secure $250 in bonus bets at Caesars. A first bet with a stake of less than $50 does not qualify for this welcome bonus, including any subsequent $50 wagers placed in the future.

Bonus bets are only available to wager once and cannot be divvied up into smaller denominations across multiple bets. These bonus bets are active for seven days before expiring, so make sure to use them while they remain valid in your new Caesars Sportsbook account.

Bettors can use their $50 first bet or any of their five $50 bonus bet credits on NFL Preseason expert picks along with NFL regular season game odds like point spreads and totals. You can also use the bonus to bet on alternative sports betting markets like NFL player props.

