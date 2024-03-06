Cereal Champions: Unveiling the Legends Adorning Cereal Boxes

Cereal boxes have been home to some iconic characters over the years, led by the likes of Tony the Tiger, Toucan Sam, and Cap'n Crunch. Those characters have had to share the spotlight with athletes on occasion over the years. In addition to telling consumers to "eat your Wheaties", athletes have also been utilized by some other big cereal companies over the years. To celebrate National Cereal Day on March 7, let's dive into some of the legendary athletes to grace cereal boxes, as well as their cultural impacts.

Wheaties: The Breakfast of Champions

Wheaties has been putting athletes on its cereal boxes, accompanied by its signature slogan – "The Breakfast of Champions" – since 1934. In 1958, Wheaties made the athletes front and center, shifting them to the front of the box rather than the sides or back. The impressive list of athletes to adorn boxes of original Wheaties and variants such as Honey Frosted Wheaties over the years is well into the triple digits and includes legends from across the sporting landscape, such as Lou Gehrig, Jesse Owens, Michael Jordan, Michael Phelps, Aaron Rodgers, and Serena Williams.

Of all the athletes to partner with Wheaties, Michael Jordan had the most lasting pop culture impact. While the Nike brand is Jordan's most iconic partnership thanks to the Air Jordan shoes, Wheaties is the second-most recognizable partner of the six-time NBA champion. His Airness made his Wheaties debut in 1988 and has appeared on Wheaties boxes a record 19 times. Wheaties commercials featuring Michael Jordan were a TV staple in the early 1990s, leaving a lasting impression that went beyond the cereal aisle.

When it comes to the NBA GOAT debate, it's clear which way Wheaties leans. After LeBron James finally made it to the cereal box cover in 2020, replacing 2019 cover athlete Serena Williams as the Wheaties Champion, Jordan reclaimed his spot as the Wheaties Champion in 2021. Jordan has his own Wheaties Champion profile on the cereal brand's official website highlighting his philanthropic efforts, career achievements and partnership with Wheaties, as do Muhammad Ali, Simone Biles, and the Watt brothers. J.J. Watt and T.J. Watt currently share cover athlete honors, while Derek Watt is featured on the back of the box, taking a back seat to his more accomplished brothers just like he did in the NFL.

Kellogg's Team USA Connection

While General Mills' Wheaties has the most extensive history of featuring athletes on its cereal boxes, Kellogg's has also frequently partnered with athletes, with an emphasis on Olympians. Rebecca Soni and Summer Sanders are among the US Olympic swimmers to adorn the Corn Flakes box, while both the gold medal-winning 2012 US Women's gymnastics team and 2012 individual all-around gold medalist Gabby Douglas enjoyed stints on the Corn Flakes box. American Olympians have also been repped by Kellogg's other popular cereals, appearing on limited edition Rice Krispies and Frosted Flakes boxes. Other athletes to share the Frosted Flakes cover with Tony the Tiger include Shaquille O'Neal and Ken Griffey Jr.

Multi-Cereal Athletes

The legendary beach volleyball duo of Misty May-Treanor and Kerri Walsh split up when it came to their cereal preferences, with Walsh appearing on Corn Flakes while May-Treanor went on the Wheaties box. The most decorated Olympian of all time also had allegiances to multiple cereals, as Michael Phelps was on the Wheaties box in 2004, switched to Corn Flakes and Frosted Flakes in 2008, then moved back to Wheaties again. Regardless of which brand they partner with, athletes have used their presence in advertisements and on cereal boxes over the years to inspire and encourage youthful cereal consumers to partake in active lifestyles.

Caitlin Clark's Crunch Time

Caitlin Clark has made plenty of headlines recently, as she broke Pete Maravich's record for the most points scored by a Division I Basketball Player throughout an NCAA career this past Sunday. A couple of months before the Iowa star surpassed Maravich's long-standing record of 3,667 points from 1970, Clark partnered with the Hy-Vee supermarket company to launch Caitlin Clark's Crunch Time cereal. Proceeds from the cereal's sales benefited the Caitlin Clark Foundation, as Clark continued the tradition of cereal box cover athletes giving back to communities in need.