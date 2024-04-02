Dabble Fantasy Promo Code ROTO: Get A $10 Sign-Up Bonus

Dabble Fantasy is a pick 'em daily fantasy sports app, which allows users to share their picks in a newsfeed with the chance to win up to 1,000x your entry fee. Bettors can tap into the Dabble Fantasy app with the Dabble Fantasy promo code ROTO and get a $10 sign-up bonus to use on this unique DFS platform. To win the 1,000x, you'll need to register with the Dabble Fantasy promo code ROTO and create a 12-player lineup with all your picks being correct.

Originally established in Australia in 2020 as an online sports betting provider, Dabble Fantasy launched its social betting app in the U.S. in October 2023 and is now live in 20 states throughout the country. The U.S. version of the Dabble app was a modified betting platform from the Australian app offering, touting daily fantasy sports instead of traditional online sports betting.

Dabble is an app-only platform, unlike some of the best sports betting sites in the country, meaning you can play on iOS or Android devices, but that there is no Dabble website version of the Dabble platform. Similar to the top sportsbook promo codes on the market today, the Dabble Fantasy promo code ROTO nets new users a sign-up bonus with an instant $10 landing in your new account after making a qualifying first-time deposit of $10. Claim the welcome offer now by clicking through the Dabble Fantasy promo code ROTO "SIGN UP" button below.

Dabble Fantasy Promo Code Review & Welcome Offer For April 2024

🎁 Dabble Fantasy Promo Code ROTO 🖊️ Dabble Fantasy Welcome Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus 🏦 Dabble Fantasy Legal States Alaska, California, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin, and Washington D.C. 📲 Dabble Fantasy Mobile App Availability Android (Google Play Store) and iOS (Apple App Store) 📆 Promo Code Last Validated April 2, 2024

Customers who create a new Dabble account using the Dabble Fantasy promo code ROTO can use the $10 sign-up bonus on DFS contests today. Just like many of the top sports betting apps on the market, the Dabble app has a sleek user interface along with a top-of-the-line DFS platform and Dabble's social features. Dabble Fantasy also offers users the ability to share their picks and copy other users bets while also being able to chat with friends and comment on their betting activity in a one-of-a-kind social newsfeed.

We recommend using the Dabble Fantasy promo code ROTO to create a new Dabble account to get started using the state-of-the-art Dabble Fantasy mobile app today. Continue reading this Dabble Fantasy review to learn more about the many features the Dabble app and the Dabble daily fantasy sports platform have to offer, or simply register now to claim your $10 sign-up bonus from the Dabble Fantasy promo code ROTO.

How To Claim The Dabble Fantasy Bonus Offer

To sign up with the Dabble Fantasy bonus offer, new users can click through the "SIGN UP" button on this page to download the Dabble Fantasy app and use the Dabble Fantasy promo code ROTO to claim a $10 sign-up bonus today.

As long as you are at least 18 years old and located in a state where Dabble Fantasy is legal, you can register for a new Dabble account. Follow the steps below to claim the Dabble Fantasy bonus offer with the Dabble Fantasy promo code ROTO.

Click the "SIGN UP" button, which will redirect you to download the Dabble Fantasy app via the Apple App Store for iOS or Google Play Store for Android devices. After you've downloaded the Dabble app, complete the new user registration info including your name, DOB, mailing address, email address, phone number, and last four digits of your SSN to verify your identity. Enter the Dabble Fantasy promo code ROTO in the applicable field to claim the Dabble Fantasy bonus offer. Once your account is created and verified, the $10 sign-up bonus is credited your new Dabble account immediately, with no deposit required.

When you use the Dabble Fantasy promo code ROTO, the bonus funds have a 1x playthrough requirement, meaning you'll need to make $10 worth of entries before you can withdraw any winnings. The Dabble Fantasy bonus offer funds expire in 14 days.

Dabble Fantasy Promo Code Terms & Conditions

To cash in on the Dabble Fantasy promo code ROTO and claim your $10 sign-up bonus, there are a few terms and conditions that need to met. The Dabble Fantasy promo code terms and conditions are as follows:

You must be at least 18 years old to sign up.

New users must be a legal resident of the U.S. and physically located in one of the 20 states where Dabble Fantasy is legal.

Customers must create a new Dabble account and complete the verification process.

The bonus funds have a 1x playthrough requirement before any winnings can be withdrawn.

The $10 sign-up bonus expires in 14 days.

Dabble users must select at least one player from two different teams in their entry.

Only one statistical category can be selected per player.

The maximum a user can win is 1,000x their entry amount, with a cap of $50,000 on a single entry.

Sign up now to claim your $10 bonus with the Dabble Fantasy promo code ROTO.

Dabble Fantasy Legal States

Dabble Fantasy is legal in 20 states, which includes Washington D.C. The Dabble Fantasy legal states where you can sign up with the Dabble promo code ROTO are Alaska, California, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin, and Washington D.C.

What Is Dabble Fantasy?

Dabble Fantasy is a daily fantasy sports platform that gives users the opportunity to play pick'em games related to player performance statistics while also sharing their picks using Dabble's social features. The Dabble Fantasy app launched in the U.S. in October 2023 after originally being founded as an online sports betting platform in Australia in 2020.

Unlike some more traditional DFS apps, the Dabble platform provides a distinctive DFS experience for users with a social feed for users to interact on. Dabble users can follow other users, share and copy picks, and participate in Banter channels, all within a state-of-the-art Dabble app.

To get started on the Dabble Fantasy, sign up with the Dabble Fantasy promo code ROTO and claim your $10 welcome bonus today.

Dabble App Review

The Dabble app can be downloaded on any iOS or Android device via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. After creating an account with the Dabble promo code ROTO, new Dabble users will be pleased with the ease of use and intuitive daily fantasy sports platform that the Dabble app offers. Icons are well organized, making browsing a breeze. Whether you're exploring different sports markets, player statistics, real-time scoring, or accessing Fantasy Spins and Rocket Boost offers, the user-friendly nature of the Dabble app is ideal.

Another advantage of the Dabble app is Dabble's social features. Dabble users can interact with one another, share and copy picks, and enter Banter channels to discuss particular players and gameplay. With a secure and reliable daily fantasy sports platform, users can feel safe knowing that their personal data is protected, and if needed, customer support prides itself on quick response time.

The Dabble app provides users with a unique daily fantasy sports experience, integrating social media seamlessly into a high-quality DFS platform. We recommend using the Dabble promo code ROTO to get started playing DFS on the top-rated Dabble mobile app today.

Where Can I Use The Dabble Fantasy Mobile App?

The Dabble Fantasy mobile app can be used in any of the 20 states where the Dabble platform is available. The list of Dabble Fantasy mobile app states are as follows:

Alaska California Georgia Illinois Kansas Kentucky Minnesota Nebraska New Mexico North Carolina North Dakota Oklahoma Oregon Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Texas Utah Wisconsin Washington D.C

The Dabble Fantasy mobile app can be downloaded via the Apple App Store for iOS and Google Play Store for Android devices. Click the "SIGN UP" button to use the Dabble promo code ROTO now.

More Dabble Promotions & Bonuses For Existing Users

After signing up using the Dabble promo code ROTO, users can find ongoing promotions and bonuses on the Dabble platform. Here's a rundown of the top Dabble promotions and bonuses for existing users.

Dabble Fantasy Spin & Win

The Dabble Fantasy Spin & Win offers users the opportunity to win through a virtual wheel after making a deposit. Dabble's Spin & Win Cash Wheel is divided into 14 segments, each with a potential cash reward payout. A player can spin the wheel and press the "Stop" button with the cash reward being determined by where the wheel stops. A maximum of 100% of the deposit amount can be won via the Dabble Fantasy Spin & Win promo, maxing out at $500.

Dabble Rocket Boost

Dabble Rocket Boosts can increase winnings and can be applied to any preferred pick. A Rocket Boost can be earned by completing certain activities, such as participating in Banter channels, commenting on entries, and gaining followers. Any available Rocket Boosts are located in the Rocket icon in the top right corner of the Dabble app.

Dabble Max Available Boost

Each Dabble Rocket Boost comes with a Max Available Boost, which is a randomly generated amount. Users will learn what their maximum potential boost is after they place an entry using a Dabble Rocket Boost.

Dabble App Features & Contests

Dabble app users will find lots of unique features which help set Dabble Fantasy apart from other daily fantasy sports platforms. The top Dabble app features and contests are highlighted below.

Dabble Social

After creating a Dabble account, users can follow other Dabble users and chat through Banter channels. Here, users can copy picks from one another, share player stats, and track others' activities, creating a daily fantasy sports community in the Dabble app.

Dabble 1,000x Payout

Users can win up to 1000x their entry amount by selecting 12 players for their lineup and getting all of their picks correct. The Dabble 1,000x payout is the max amount you can earn after signing up with the Dabble promo code ROTO.

Dabble Injury Protection Policy

Dabble's Injury Protection Policy prevents your picks from going to waste due to injury. If you choose "more" on a player's projection and that specific player leaves the game due to injury or ejection and does not hit their projected number, that pick will be voided. This is just another feature that the Dabble app provides users, helping to make it one of the top daily fantasy sports apps on the market today.

How To Play On The Dabble Fantasy App?

It's easy to play on the Dabble Fantasy app, but first you'll need to sign up with the Dabble Fantasy promo code ROTO and claim your $10 sign-up bonus. After creating a new Dabble account, you can begin creating lineups.

Simply select players from at least two different teams with only one statistical category per player being chosen. Choose "more" or "less" than that player's projected total and the amount you want to bet. You can bet on between 2 and 12 player performance stats in each entry with a fixed payout of between 3x and 1,000x your stake.

Follow these steps and place your first entry after registering a new account with the Dabble promo code ROTO today.

Popular Sports Markets Available On The Dabble App

Users can find an array of popular sports markets on the Dabble app, providing them with ample opportunities to bet on their favorite players. The Dabble app offers the following sports markets for its DFS users:

NFL

NBA

MLB

NHL

College Football

College Basketball

Golf

Soccer

MMA

Dabble Fantasy Pros & Cons

Dabble Fantasy has its pros and cons, just like any other daily fantasy sports operator. However, once you use the Dabble Fantasy app, you'll see that the good outweighs the bad, making it a top choice in the daily fantasy sports industry.

What We Like About Dabble Fantasy

The Dabble Fantasy promo code ROTO $10 sign-up bonus.

Top Dabble app features such as Banter channels and Rocket Boosts.

Social integration allows users to interact with one another, enhancing the overall user experience.

What We Dislike About Dabble Fantasy

Dabble Fantasy has limited deposit and withdrawal options available.

There is no search bar available to quickly find a specific player's prop line.

Dabble Fantasy Online Banking Modes

Some of the most popular online banking options are available at Dabble Fantasy, however, PayPal is not one of them. Deposits go through instantly using any of the Dabble Fantasy online banking modes listed below.

Dabble Fantasy Deposit Options

At Dabble Fantasy, there is a $10 minimum deposit amount and users can fund their account using three available methods:

Debit Card

Credit Card (Visa, Mastercard, Discover)

Apple Pay

Dabble Fantasy Withdrawal Options

Withdrawals can only be made through the Dabble Fantasy app via bank transfer and it can take from 1-3 business days to complete a withdrawal transaction. Withdrawal requests made before 4:30 p.m. EST each business day (Monday to Friday) will be handled on the same day.

Dabble Customer Service

For questions or concerns regarding your Dabble account, users can contact Dabble customer service on the Dabble app or website via live chat or email.

The Dabble customer service options are:

Live Chat

Email: support@dabble.com

Dabble Fantasy also has an extensive Help Center where most FAQs can be found.

Responsible Gaming On Dabble Fantasy

Dabble Fantasy is committed to responsible gaming for its customers. Dabble Fantasy offers users the ability to set deposit limits as well as take breaks or permanently self exclude themselves from certain activities. Dabble monitors customer accounts to seek problematic situations and are consistently putting new regulations into place to assist its users.

There is even a button on the bottom of the Dabble website and app where you can submit a request related to responsible gaming, if you or someone you know has a gambling problem. Users can also call 1-800-GAMBLER or go to ncpgambling.org to seek responsible gaming help. For more information on responsible gaming, users can contact Dabble customer service at any time via one of the contact modes mentioned above as well.

Our View On The Dabble Fantasy Promo Code

The Dabble Fantasy promo code ROTO is the best way to sign up for a Dabble daily fantasy sports account. Dabble Fantasy offers users a wide array of sports markets to choose from when creating DFS lineups in the Dabble Fantasy app, along with Dabble's unique social features, like its Banter channels, as well as Rocket Boosts for its contests.

We recommend that new Dabble users claim the $10 sign-up bonus available when registering a new Dabble account with the Dabble Fantasy promo code ROTO. Not only is Dabble legit in the daily fantasy sports world, but the Dabble app is a go-to DFS option that is great for both new and experiences DFS users alike. Register now via the Dabble Fantasy promo code ROTO "SIGN UP" button below.

Dabble Fantasy Promo Code FAQs

Where is Dabble Fantasy legal?

Dabble Fantasy is legal in 20 states including Alaska, California, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin, and Washington, D.C. If you are located in any of these states, you can sign up using then Dabble Fantasy promo code ROTO to claim a $10 sign-up bonus.

Is Dabble Fantasy legit?

Yes, Dabble Fantasy is legit. Dabble Fantasy is a daily fantasy sports platform where users can win up to 1,000x their entry fee. New users can register with the Dabble promo code ROTO to get started playing DFS today.

What is the Dabble promo code?

The Dabble promo code is ROTO. Sign up today using the Dabble promo code ROTO to claim a $10 sign-up bonus. The Dabble promo code ROTO is for new users only.

Is Dabble a sportsbook?

No, Dabble is a not a sportsbook. Dabble is a daily fantasy sports platform that combines social features to create a one-of-a-kind gambling experience.

Where can I download the Dabble mobile app?

Users can download the Dabble mobile app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store when they sign up with the Dabble Fantasy promo code ROTO. Click the "SIGN UP" button in this Dabble app review to claim a $10 sign-up bonus when you create a new Dabble account today.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.