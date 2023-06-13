Duke And UNC Games Set To Become Monster Sports Betting Events In NC

This article is part of our North Carolina Sports Betting News series.

The expected signing of North Carolina House Bill 347 in the coming days means Duke and UNC games are set to become monster sporting events in NC next year.

North Carolina is the latest state set to pass sports betting legislation that will license up to 12 online sportsbook operators to bring their top-notch sportsbook promo codes to the Tar Heel State some time in 2024. Duke and UNC games will become even more popular sporting events when sports bettors in North Carolina can access some of the premier sports betting apps in the marketplace once HB 347 is officially signed into law by Governor Roy Cooper in the coming days.

Once HB 347 is signed into law, Duke and UNC games will be set to become monster sports betting events in NC.

HB 347 was recently amended and approved by the Senate chamber, which sent the amended bill back to the House for a concurrence vote, which passed 69-44 last week. This legislation now heads to Governor Cooper's desk, where he can sign the bill into law, setting the wheels in motion for legalized online sports betting to launch sometime in 2024 within the Old North State.

The North Carolina Education Lottery is the governing body tasked with approving licenses for up to 12 online sportsbook operators. Licenses are $1 million to purchase and revenue will be taxed at an 18 percent rate, which would fund youth sports, problem gambling services, and raise money for 13 collegiate athletic departments within the Old North State.

The North Carolina Lottery Commission has until January 8, 2024 to develop rules and regulations for online sportsbook operators to obtain licensing, while the official launch date can bet set for up to one year after Governor Cooper officially signs HB 347 into law. The signing is expected to be completed before the end of June within its 10-day deadline, ushering in a new era for sports bettors on some of the best PayPal betting sites available.

Duke and UNC games are set to become monster sports betting events in NC next year, featuring some of the best sports betting sites in the marketplace.

2024 is the expected launch date for legalized sports betting in North Carolina, which means there will be plenty of welcome offers for sports bettors to claim and apply toward Duke and UNC games. Numerous other collegiate and professional sports teams exist to wager on in the Tar Heel State, like the Carolina Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, and Charlotte Hornets, which comprise North Carolina's professional teams that have strong fanbases that could become more passionate with online sportsbooks expected to launch in 2024.

Duke and UNC games are set to become monster sports betting events in NC in 2024, allowing sports bettors to use some of the top credit card betting sites in the United States.

The Duke Blue Devils and University of North Carolina Tar Heels are one of the biggest rivalries in all of college sports, especially when it comes to their basketball programs. Wager on college basketball odds, such as moneyline odds and totals, or pivot to the extensive player props markets to bet on the number of points a player will score in a game. Lay a bet in the college basketball futures market, like Duke winning the NCAA Championship at +1100 odds on DraftKings.

North Carolina sports betting has never been closer to becoming a reality than right now, so get ready to bet on monster sports betting events in the Tar Heel State, like Duke vs. UNC, when online sportsbook operators launch in 2024.