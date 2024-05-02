Fantasy PWBA: How to Play Season-Long Fantasy Women's Bowling

The 2024 PWBA Tour begins this week with a six-game pre-tournament qualifier (PTQ) on Thursday. A field of 38 bowlers, highlighted by Jacksonville State University All-Americans Rebecca Hagerman, Crystal Elliott and Maranda Pattison, will compete to earn the last 13 spots in the first of nine PWBA events -- the PWBA GoBowling! Twin Cities Open.

With a new season comes new opportunities for these great bowlers and the fans.

Fans in Illinois, Pennsylvania and Ontario will be able to bet on PWBA events at BetRivers Sportsbook. Unfortunately, PWBA bowling is not approved in other states where betting on the PBA has been popular -- such as Ohio, New Jersey, Michigan and Louisiana.

Meanwhile, if you're looking for fantasy women's bowling league options, you're not going to find anything on ESPN, Yahoo, Fantrax or any of your other go-to fantasy platforms. Maybe someday. But for now, as I did for the PBA, I've outlined the easiest way for the ambitious bowling fan to start up a fantasy PWBA league.

Establish Your League Rules

We recommend:

# of teams: 8

Player Pool: refer to the PWBA Members page on pwba.com

Schedule: stats begin accumulating May 3rd with Twin Cities Open qualifying round and end on August 13th with the end of PWBA Tour Championship Week

Rosters: 5 bowlers plus 1 IR spot

Scoring: Entirely based on Tour points earned. Your goal is to draft the players that finish the season with the most combined Tour points. The commissioner should provide updated standings after each event.

Lineups: all players are "starting" each week. No bench, but allow one "IR" spot so that if a player is not participating in a tournament for any reason, you can grab a replacement off waivers for that week.

Transactions: trades and waiver wire pickups must be done before qualifying rounds start.

Draft: Live auction style with a $100 budget.

You can certainly make modifications like adjusting the number of teams or the number of rostered bowlers. For a PBA fantasy league, we strongly discouraged having a snake draft because anyone with a top-three pick would have a significant advantage by having the opportunity to draft E.J. Tackett, Anthony Simonsen or Jason Belmonte. The PWBA is more balanced, so you could randomly select draft order and do a snake draft, but an auction draft is great because it gives everyone the same opportunity to add their favorite players.

Do Your Research and Build Your Cheat Sheet

To get you started, here are our auction values based entirely on 2023 Tour points and a $100 budget in an 8-team league with 5 bowlers rostered.

Use this as a guide to decide fair prices to pay. In my PBA fantasy league draft I spent $56 of my $100 budget on E.J. Tackett and would have considered going as high as $75 if one of my league mates would have decided to get into a bidding war with me. The PWBA tends to be more competitively-balanced, so you likely won't have to be quite that aggressive to get your top pick.

Pos Player Points Average Auction Value 1 Jordan Richard 110,162.50 219.69 $48 2 Diana Zavjalova 94,250 215.23 $41 3 Lindsay Boomershine 84,130.83 212.63 $37 4 Dasha Kovalova 81,950 213.72 $36 5 Bryanna Coté 81,225 216.04 $35 6 Maria José Rodriguez 79,742.50 209.82 $34 7 Verity Crawley 72,420 212.49 $31 8 Birgit Noreiks 72,005 214.03 $31 9 Erin McCarthy 67,502.50 209.68 $29 10 Shannon Pluhowsky 66,075 215.6 $29 11 Danielle McEwan 65,095 211.5 $28 12 Lauren Russo (Pate) 60,190 210.25 $26 13 Stephanie Zavala 57,335 212.55 $25 14 Hope Gramly 52,787.50 210.19 $23 15 Breanna Clemmer 50,745 210.14 $22 16 Liz Johnson 48,392.50 209.46 $21 17 Shannon O'Keefe 47,550 212.56 $21 18 Cherie Tan 45,450 221.76 $20 19 Julia Bond 45,298.33 209.23 $20 20 Stefanie Johnson 45,240 212.01 $20 21 Taylor Bulthuis 45,115 205.86 $19 22 Ashly Galante 40,595 209.32 $18 23 Clara Guerrero 40,310 207.37 $18 24 Liz Kuhlkin 38,665 210.68 $17 25 Josie Barnes 38,595 204.76 $17 26 Sandra Gongora 30,335 207.08 $13 27 Daria Pajak 29,535 208.95 $13 28 Carlene Beyer 28,885 202.25 $12 29 Correen Acuff 26,290 199.81 $11 30 Kelly Kulick 24,735 204.27 $11 31 Missy Parkin 21,760 207.87 $10 32 Diandra Asbaty 21,045 206.78 $10 33 Olivia Farwell 20,767.50 201.26 $9 34 Giselle Poss 19,950.00 203.53 $9 35 Peppi Konsteri 19,515 200.41 $9 36 Kerry Smith 18,900 207.23 $8 37 New Hui Fen 18,305 214.09 $8 38 Estefania Cobo 18,270 197.81 $8 39 Brianna Andrew 18,190 195.64 $8 40 Sydney Brummett 17,600 199.71 $7 41 Felicia Wong 16,760 199.93 $7 42 Kayla Bandy 16,722.50 201.32 $7 43 Bernice Lim 16,320 210.67 $7 44 Melanie McDaniel 15,930 204.01 $7 45 Kara Mangiola 15,050 200.83 $6 46 Mallory Clark 14,765 195.93 $6 47 Chelsey Klingler 14,560 196.45 $6 48 Jen Higgins 12,990 197.84 $5 49 Shayna Ng 12,680 208.37 $5 50 Marissa Allison 11,452.50 198.81 $4 51 Maria Kreke 8,235 191.67 $3 52 Ani Juntunen 8,100 $3 53 Alexis Runk 7,835 199.49 $3 54 Olivia Clark 7,370 193.96 $2 55 Elysia Current 6,940 196.35 $2 56 Sandra Toole 6,890 186.04 $2 57 Kaylene Bishop 6,480 $1 58 Kayla Pashina 5,990 202.21 $1 59 Eliisa Hiltunen 5,890 $1 60 Elise Bolton 4,730 193.72 $1

Recruit Other Owners and Conduct Your Draft

Invite your fellow PWBA fans to join your fantasy league. If you're a bowler yourself, a good place to start is with other members of your bowling league and conduct the draft after bowling one night. If that doesn't work, use RotoWire's draft date picker tool to find a date and time that works best for everyone.

Again, I recommend an auction draft, so team managers will take turns nominating PWBA players. Everyone has the opportunity to bid, and highest bidder wins that player. Track picks and spending in a spreadsheet, which you can also use for updating scores throughout the season.

Update Scoring and Keep Your League Engaged

Be sure to update total Tour points for each player throughout the season (referring again to the PWBA Player Stats page or individual tournament results on pwba.com). Your league mates will appreciate it.

For the most enjoyable experience, get together to watch the action on BowlTV throughout the season, trash talk and make side bets.

You are ready to join an exclusive group of fantasy bowling commissioners!