Massachusetts Sports Betting Promos: Claim $3K In Welcome Offers

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

The Boston-Philadelphia rivalry has had many great battles over the years. The Eagles and Patriots have met twice in the Super Bowl, the Bruins and Flyers have played each other six times in the NHL Playoffs, and now the Celtics and Sixers are meeting for the 22nd time in NBA Playoff history. Oh yeah, and the Red Sox are playing the Phillies this weekend – in Philly.

As Boston invades the City of Brotherly Love this weekend, you can do some conquering of your own this Sunday. Below, you'll find some of the best Massachusetts betting promos at the top Massachusetts sports betting apps, where you can claim up to $3,000 if you're a new user.

Claim $3,000 In Welcome Offers With Massachusetts Sports Betting Promos

In the section below, you will find great welcome offers from Massachusetts sports betting promos. Once you find the right deal for you, click on the Massachusetts sportsbooks links and head to their new-user registration page. There, you will be asked for some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. Next, you will also need to provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN for identifying purposes.

If you are at least 21 years of age, located in Massachusetts, and a new user at one of these sportsbooks, you'll be able to claim up to $3,000 with these lucrative welcome offers.

Best Massachusetts Sports Betting Promos and Welcome Offers

Below, you will find the best Massachusetts sports betting promos and welcome offers to use today. See which one is best for you and click on the link to the corresponding credit card betting sites. If you're not a customer at any of these sportsbooks, then you can sign up for all of them.

BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: When you sign up with a new account using the BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOBONUS today, you will receive a $1,000 first bet welcome offer.

Caesars Sportsbook Massachusetts Promo Code ROTOFULL: New users get a $1,250 first bet welcome offer when registering with the Caesars Sportsbook Massachusetts Promo Code ROTOFULL today.

WynnBET Massachusetts Promo Code XROTOWIRE: If you sign up with the WynnBET Massachusetts Promo Code XROTOWIRE, place a $20 wager to get $100 in bonus bets today.

DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code: When you place your first $5 wager with the DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code, you'll get $150 in bonus bets.

FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code: Get $150 in bonus bets when you sign up using the FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code and place your first $5 wager.

Use $3,000 In Welcome Offers From Massachusetts Sports Betting Promos

As you can see, there are plenty of great welcome offers to use with these Massachusetts sports betting promos. Now, it's up to you which direction you will choose to place your first wager on.

The Celtics and Sixers play Game 4 of their second-round series while the Red Sox and Phillies are wrapping up the finale of their three-game series right across the parking lot. While it may be a touchy subject for Bruins fans, there are still three great NHL Playoff games going down today for you to bet on the NHL odds of.

Before you place that first wager, sign up using one of these Massachusetts sports betting promos. You could start with BetMGM and use the $1,000 first bet offer in case your first wager loses. Or, you could claim $150 in bonus bets with FanDuel after your first $5 wager settles.