PointsBet Promo Code: Four Risk-Free Bets Up To $200 Each

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

We have a big week of NFL football ahead, filled with exciting divisional matchups, high-stakes primetime games, and even a game being played internationally. In other words, there is a lot of money to be made and now is the perfect time to sign up to begin sports betting. When you sign up with the PointsBet Promo Code for NFL betting this week, you are given an exclusive welcome bonus.

When you sign up through the PointsBet Promo Code link today, you are given a unique, exciting welcome offer, which gives you four risk-free bets worth up to $200 each. This is a great offer for new sports bettors, as it offers four risk-free bets instead of a large one, like many other sportsbooks. Keep reading to find out how you can sign up and claim this exciting offer today.

How To Use PointsBet Promo Code For Four Risk-Free Bets Up To $200 Each

🎁 PointsBet Promo Code 4 Risk-Free Bets, Up To $200 Each 🖊️ PointsBet Welcome Offer Up To $800 In Risk-Free Bets 📲 PointsBet Mobile App Availability iOS and Android Devices 📆 Promo Code Last Verification September 28, 2022

PointsBet is one of the best sports betting sites in the market, and it has a unique welcome promotion for new users as well. As long as you are at least 21 years old and in a state where PointsBet is licensed to operate, you are eligible to claim the PointsBet Promo Code bonus which gives new users four risk-free bets up to $200 each. To sign up today and claim this offer, follow the steps below.

First, click the PointsBet Promo Code link to be taken to the PointsBet registration page. To create your new account, you will be prompted to provide basic personal information, including your name, email, and physical address. After your identity is verified, fund your new account with at least $10 to activate the PointsBet Promo Code offer.

To take full advantage of the PointsBet Promo Code, you'll need to deposit $800 to match the four risk-free bets, up to $200 each.

Get Four Risk-Free Bets Up To $200 Each With PointsBet Promo Code

You can claim four risk-free bets up to $200 each when you sign up using the PointsBet Promo Code link. Follow the steps above to create your account and claim this welcome offer. The bonus offer will automatically activate after you deposit at least $10, meaning your first wager will be eligible for one of your risk-free bets.

You will receive a risk-free bet, up to $200, your first four days thanks to the PointsBet Promo Code offer. If you risk-free bet loses, you will be reimbursed the amount of your wager, up to $200. Each of the risk-free bets you receive have an expiration date of seven days, so make sure to use them up within a week.

Make NFL Picks With PointsBet Promo Code Risk-Free Bet Offer

Four consecutive days with a risk-free bet, up to $200 each, through the PointsBet Promo Code offer is a perfect opportunity for NFL betting. To kick off NFL Week 4, the Miami Dolphins take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football. You can use your first risk-free bet on NFL Week 4 odds.

On Sunday morning, the NFL kicks off early in London, as the Minnesota Vikings face the New Orleans Saints. This is a perfect game to lock in your bets on Saturday night. NFL Sunday will have 13 other games for you to use your PointsBet Promo Code risk-free bet on, then Monday Night Football featuring the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers is a perfect way to use your final risk-free bet so you don't forget about it.

No matter which games you choose to bet on this week, make sure you sign up through our PointsBet Promo Code link so you can claim four risk-free bets.