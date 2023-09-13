RotoWire Joke Strap League Jargon: Week 1 Highlights and Meat Sweats

What an NFL Week 1, fellow fantasy football fanatics and stand-up comedy enthusiasts!

I'm BJ Courchaine, your trusty host through the humorous happenings of RotoWire's "Joke Strap" League for charity. Week 1 unfolded like a compelling soap opera, complete with jaw-dropping performances and unexpected plot twists.

Who Killed It and Who Bombed?

Let's go! The title of Best Manager for Week 1 unquestionably belongs to Dave Williamson and his formidable squad, "Meat Sweats." Dave orchestrated a perfect lineup, amassing an astonishing 155.04 fantasy points! Dave, you've certainly set the bar high with that commanding start.

On the flip side, our dubious distinction of Worst Manager of the week goes to Joe Bartnick and his team, "AndyReidsTits." Joe managed to secure only 77 percent of his potential lineup points and finished with 108.4 fantasy points. Fret not, Joe, for there's always next week!

Biggest Blowout and Luckiest Victory

Week 1 bore witness to an epic showdown between Dave Williamson ("Meat Sweats") and RotoWire's own Jeff Erickson ("Dad Jokes"). Dave emerged victorious, trouncing Jeff by a formidable margin of 48.3 percent! Dave's squad delivered a remarkable 155.04 fantasy points, overshadowing Jeff's 104.58. It was indeed a performance of dominance.

In the battle of narrow victories, Greg Wilson ("StacheMakesCash") -- live on Instagram -- managed to clinch a win against yours truly, BJ ("State Farm BathJazz"), by a razor-thin margin of 4.8 percent! This riveting matchup hinged on the performance of tight ends. With Travis Kelce sidelined for Week 1, Greg swiftly nabbed his backup, Noah Gray, who contributed a modest 6.10 points -- just enough to outshine my tight end, Dallas Goedert, who disappointed with a goose egg.

Highest Scorer and Lowest Scorer

Dave Williamson continued his reign as the Highest Scorer for Week 1. His "Meat Sweats" roster amassed a staggering 155.04 fantasy points, setting an imposing benchmark for the rest of us.

Meanwhile, Monique Marvez ("Mo' Winners") found herself at the other end of the spectrum as the Lowest Scorer, managing just 80.5 fantasy points.

Overachiever and Below Expectation

Dave Williamson once again graced the list as he surpassed his projected score by an astonishing 29 percent, outshining the expected 120.42 fantasy points with his actual score of 155.04.

On the flip side, Monique missed her projected score by a disheartening 34 percent, falling short of the expected 122.85 fantasy points with her score of 80.5.

Week 1 Standout Performers

Team of the Week

The following players shined brightest in the opener.

Quarterback: Dave Williamson's choice of Tua Tagovailoa (QB - MIA) paid off as the QB impressed with 28.14 fantasy points.

Running Back: Yours truly, BJ, started the week with a bang, relying on Aaron Jones (RB - GB), who contributed 26.7 fantasy points.

Wide Receiver: Jay Davis ("Funny Freaks") made waves with Tyreek Hill (WR - MIA) -- the first drafted player in our league. Hill delivered a stellar performance with 44.5 fantasy points.

Tight End: Jenn Sterger ("New Phone, Who This?") banked on T.J. Hockenson (TE - MIN), who secured 11.5 fantasy points.

Kicker: Once again, I had a standout player in Jake Elliott (K - PHI), who accumulated 17 fantasy points.

Team Defense: Kareem Matthews ("Sexual Chocolate") made the best defensive pick with the Dallas Cowboys (DEF - DAL), a unit that earned him a whopping 40 fantasy points.

Benchwarmers of the Week

Let's not forget the benchwarmers who unexpectedly shone in Week 1:

Quarterback: "Stachemakescash" left Anthony Richardson (QB - IND) and his 21.92 fantasy points in reserve.

Running Back: Lauren Jump ("Can Chubb Dig It") boasted the best bench running back in Tyler Allgeier (RB - ATL), who secured 24.4 fantasy points.

Wide Receiver: Joe Bartnick got nothing out of Jakobi Meyers (WR - LV), who racked up 29.1 fantasy points.

Tight End: Shaun Latham ("TheRotoHoe") left Juwan Johnson (TE - NO) in the hopper, but he only missed out on 6.6 fantasy points.

Kicker: Jenn Sterger left out Evan McPherson (K - CIN), but he only tallied 3 fantasy points.

Team Defense: Jenn Sterger also "wins" this category thanks to the New England Patriots (DEF - NE), a unit that put up 19 fantasy points.

League Standings

Team Name | Owner | W-L | PF | PA

Meat Sweats – Dave Williamson: 1-0, PF: 155.04, PA: 104.58

Sexual Chocolate - Kareem Matthews: 1-0, PF: 139.84, PA: 108.4

StacheMakesCash – Greg Wilson: 1-0, PF: 129.32, PA: 123.34

Can Chubb Digg It? - Lauren Jump: 1-0, PF: 123.06, PA: 112.44

TheRotoHoe – Shaun Latham: 1-0, PF: 117.74, PA: 85.68

Funny Freaks - Jay Davis: 1-0, PF: 116.76, PA: 80.5

State Farm BathJazz – BJ Courchaine: 0-1, PF: 123.34, PA: 129.32

Whistle Swallowers – Jason Rennebu: 0-1, PF: 112.44, PA: 123.06

AndyReidsTits - Joe Bartnick: 0-1, PF: 108.4, PA: 139.84

Dad Jokes – Jeff Erickson: 0-1, PF: 104.58, PA: 155.04

New Phone Who This? - Jenn Sterger: 0-1, PF: 85.68, PA: 117.74

Mo' Winners – Monique Marvez: 0-1, PF: 80.5, PA: 116.76

That wraps up our Week 1 recap, folks! Stay tuned for more uproarious highlights and friendly banter as we continue this thrilling journey through RotoWire's "Joke Strap" League.