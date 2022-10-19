Sports Betting Update and Pre-Live Offers - What Is The Latest In Ohio?

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

Ohio is one of the next states to launch legal sports betting, and the date is set for January 1, 2023. Bettors in the state have that date circled on their calendars, but that does not mean you need to wait until 2023 to take advantage of what Ohio will offer.

In this article, we take a look at the sports betting offers available in Ohio, which sportsbooks are set to launch in the state, and a look at the latest timeline for sports wagering in Ohio.

Sports Betting Offers To Take Advantage Of Today In Ohio

Even with sports betting launching in Ohio on January 1, 2023, there are still Ohio betting promos you can take advantage of right away. These promotions at DraftKings Ohio and FanDuel Ohio will net you $300 in free bets on launch day, just for signing up. Let's look into these offers.

First is the DraftKings Ohio promo code, which offers Ohio bettors $200 in free bets along with a chance to win a $100K free bet with an entry into the "$100,000 Free Bet Sweepstakes". One lucky winner will have a chance to use a $100K free bet in Ohio.

Second, bettors can use the FanDuel Ohio promo code and get $100 in free bets just for signing up at FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio. In addition, reports say that sports bettors in Ohio will be able to redeem the No Sweat First Bet offer worth up to $1,000 at launch too, making this a terrific bonus for Ohio bettors.

This offer combined with the DraftKings Ohio offers gives bettors $300 in free bets right off the bat. Whether more pre-live bonuses will surface remains to be seen, but Ohio bettors certainly will be able to boost their bankrolls ahead of launch day.

Which Operators Will Be Live In Ohio?

There are expected to be well over a dozen total operators right away in Ohio, with multiple dozen coming over time. Ohio is set to be quite the competitive market for sports betting operators, which benefits the sports bettor.

Below is a look at the Ohio sportsbooks we expect to launch in the state for January 1 or later.

DraftKings Ohio

FanDuel Ohio

BetMGM Ohio

Caesars Sportsbook Ohio

PointsBet Ohio

WynnBET Ohio

Tipico Ohio

BetFred Ohio

bet365 Ohio

SuperBook Ohio

Prophet Exchange Ohio

Two of our favorites are the BetMGM Ohio bonus code "ROTOBONUS" and Caesars Ohio promo code "ROTOFULL", as the two promos are set to give users $2,250 in risk-free or first bets once Ohio launches sports betting.

Latest Ohio Betting Timeline

Of course the most important data is January 1, 2023 for Ohio sports bettors, but there are others to keep in mind as there are many steps that need to be taken ahead of launch day. Here is the latest for Ohio sports betting.