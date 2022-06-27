This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Today: Free Expert MLB Picks and Player Props for Monday, June 27

Last week I went a bit off the grid and took both the Braves and Angels at better odds but gave up 1.5 runs. That proved to be a mistake as the Angels lost outright and the Braves were only able to win 2-1. However, here's another week and let's see if we can get some positive gains out of tonight's games.

Last Article's Record: 1-2

Season Record: 17-12

Oakland Athletics at New York Yankees

Jordan Montgomery toes the rubber for the Yankees in the Bronx tonight and the stars seem to be aligning for a big Yankees win. Montgomery has always been a better pitcher at home and this season (2.61 ERA, 0.80 WHIP) is no different. While he's coming off a shaky road start in Tampa where he gave up a season-high two home runs in the game, he's got a much better matchup at home against the Athletics. Oakland's offense has been terrible this season and they've struck out just under a quarter of the time (24.6 percent) on the road against southpaws. The Yankees are as high as -300 favorites in some spots and considering that I think taking Montgomery to get a win (+100) makes a lot more sense looking at the difference in the odds. Paul Blackburn has put together a nice season but a lot of his advanced stats suggest he's been a bit lucky.

MLB Best Bets for Oakland Athletics at New York Yankees

Jordan Montgomery win +100

Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians

These teams just faced each other five days ago and both pitchers - Sonny Gray and Triston McKenzie didn't have their best stuff getting tagged for a combined 10 runs (nine earned). I'll be shocked if they both don't pitch much better tonight and hoping the over/under moves from 8 to 8.5 runs during the day. While it's been a small sample this season (three starts, 16.1 innings), McKenzie has pitched better at home and been less prone to giving up the long ball (1.1 HR/9IP home, 1.9 HR/9IP road). I'd expect both pitchers to be much sharper tonight and even if one is off again, I don't see this game getting to nine runs and like getting even odds.

MLB Best Bets for Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians

Twins at Guardians UNDER 8 Runs (+100)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies

This game has an over/under of 12 runs and while the Dodgers are a -200 favorite, the Rockies should score around five runs, according to Vegas. Tyler Anderson brings in a perfect 8-0 record but, including this season, has done worse on the road than at home throughout his career. Therefore after browsing the Colorado lineup for any lefty-killers, I've decided to back Randal Grichuk tonight for his 2+ bases total. Grichuk has his best splits at home against southpaws, sporting a .364 wOBA. He has a very small but successful history against Anderson going 1-for-3 with his only hit being a home run and that wasn't even in Coors. A double wins this prop and it wouldn't surprise me if the Rockies deal Anderson his first loss of the season. Grichuk's current anytime home run props as of Monday morning sit at +290 but I'd guess with some shopping and props becoming available throughout the day you should be able to find it more towards +350 if that interests you. Kris Bryant will also return to the lineup tonight and has gone 8-for-21 against Anderson with four home runs, none of which were at Coors.

MLB Best Bets for Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies

Randal Grichuk 2+ Total Bases (-115)

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

Jordan Montgomery Win +100

Minnesota Twins/Cleveland Guardians Under 8 runs (+100)

Randal Grichuk 2+ Bases (-115)

Visit RotoWire all season long for exclusive sports betting picks from our group of handicappers with their expert MLB picks each day of the campaign. Remember that betting apps vary in terms of odds and available player props, so we have an easy-to-use odds page that allows you to shop for the best lines at DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and PointsBet.