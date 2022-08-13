MLB Picks: MLB Best Bets for Saturday, August 13

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks: Free MLB Picks for Saturday, August 13

RotoWire.com's Juan Carlos Blanco has dug into the best online sportsbooks across the country to identify his MLB bets and MLB player props to target today.

Last article: 0-4 (-4.46 RW Bucks)

Season Record: 59-65-4 (-12.31 RW Bucks)

I'm focused on a pair of Saturday night National League matchups featuring four marquee pitchers and banking on two of them to especially dominate the opposition.

Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

Aaron Nola's 8-8 record isn't fully indicative of how effective he's been, especially on the road. Despite frequently being saddled with poor run support, the veteran right-hander has a 2.24 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 10.1 K/9 and 0.5 HR/9 across 76.1 innings when traveling. He's also been impressive against the Mets the last two times he's faced them this season, posting a 2.77 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and sparking 16:1 K:BB across 13 innings. He's historically been good against current Mets bats throughout his career, holding them to a collective .237/.299/.376 slash line in 218 career encounters.

Jacob DeGrom has been nothing short of dominant over his first two starts of the season after overcoming a shoulder injury, wasting no time getting back to averaging just under triple digits on his fastball and producing an 18:1 K:BB over his first 10.2 innings. The right-hander worked up to 5.2 innings in his second start and should be in for a potentially longer stint Saturday against a group of bats he's held to a collective .137/.164/.159 slash line in 102 career plate appearances.

MLB Best Bets for Phillies at Mets

Phillies/Mets Under 1.5 runs – 1st 3 innings (-115 on DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1.15 RW Bucks

Phillies/Mets Under 3.5 runs - 1st 5 innings (-168 on FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1.68 RW Bucks

Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals

Corbin Burnes hasn't been quite as dominant as last season, but he's coming off a vintage performance against the Reds his last time out and has absolutely flummoxed the Cardinals in his first two encounters with them this season. The defending NL Cy Young winner struck out nine over six frames against Cincinnati, and he's authored a pair of seven-inning, two-hit blankings of St. Louis this season in which he's also posted a 21:3 K:BB. Burnes' success against current Cards bats is hardly limited to this season, as he's held them to a collective .152/.205/.229 slash line while generating a 36.3 percent strikeout rate against them in 146 career encounters.

Adam Wainwright is having another stellar season at age 40, but his run-ins with the Brewers this season haven't gone very smoothly. The right-hander has pitched to a 7.07 ERA across three starts against Milwaukee, giving up four homers across the 14 innings in that sample. Wainwright has been very good at Busch Stadium once again this season, but the Brewers were one of the rare teams to give him trouble in that setting, tagging him for 10 hits over five innings back on May 26. He's catching the Brew Crew at a bad time as well, as they own a .302/.374/.542 slash line, NL-high .383 wOBA and 12.9 wRAA against righties on the road in the second half of the season.

MLB Best Bets for Brewers at Cardinals

Brewers -0.5 – 1st 5 innings (-105 on FanDuel Sportsbook) for 2.10 RW Bucks

Brewers Over 1.5 runs – 1st 5 innings (-155 on DraftKings Sportsbook ) for 3.10 RW Bucks

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

Phillies-Mets Under 1.5 runs – 1st 3 innings (-115 on DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1.15 RW Bucks

Phillies-Mets Under 3.5 runs- 1st 5 innings (-168 on FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1.68 RW Bucks

Brewers -0.5 – 1st 5 innings (-105 on FanDuel Sportsbook) for 2.10 RW Bucks

Brewers Over 1.5 runs – 1st 5 innings (-155 on DraftKings Sportsbook) for 3.10 RW Bucks

Visit RotoWire all season long for exclusive sports betting picks from our group of handicappers with their expert MLB picks each day of the campaign. Remember that betting apps vary in terms of odds and available player props, so we have an easy-to-use odds page that allows you to shop for the best lines at DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and PointsBet.