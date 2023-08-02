MLB Picks Today: MLB Best Bets and Player Props for Wednesday, Aug. 2

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets: Expert Bets & Props to Target for

Aug. 2

The dust has settled in baseball after the trade deadline passed Tuesday. As we turn our attention toward the stretch run, here are some wagers to consider for Wednesday's busy slate.

Mike Barner's season record: 18-22 (-8.09 units)

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds

The Cubs went from expected sellers to surprising buyers at the deadline, thanks to a hot streak that has seen them go 9-2 over their last 11 games. During that 11-game span, they averaged 7.2 runs per game. They scored at least 10 runs in three of those games, which included a whopping 20 runs against the Reds on Tuesday. The Reds have a good bullpen, led by closer Alexis Diaz. However, their starter Brandon Williamson has a 4.48 ERA and an even worse 5.11 FIP. The Cubs have the eighth-highest home OPS in baseball, so look for them to score runs early and often against Williamson. The last time they faced him in Chicago, they tagged him for four runs over 4.1 innings.

One of the Cubs' most productive hitters during their recent hot streak has been Dansby Swanson. Over 10 games since coming off the IL, he is 12-for-36 (.333) with five home runs, 14 RBI and nine runs scored. During that span, he had at least two combined hits, runs and RBI six times. Two stats are working in his favor to have at least two combined in this game, as well. First, he has an .839 OPS at home, compared to a .752 OPS on the road. Second, he has a .835 OPS versus left-handed pitchers, versus a .783 OPS against righties.

MLB Best Bets for Cubs vs. Reds

Cubs over 3.5 runs first seven innings (-130 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Dansby Swanson over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-125 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Oakland Athletics

The Dodgers had a brief scare over the weekend with Mookie Betts missing two games because of ankle soreness. However, after a day off Monday, he returned to the lineup Tuesday. He certainly didn't look limited, going 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two runs scored. After scoring 117 runs over 142 game last season, he has already crossed home plate 83 times over 100 games this season.

The stars are aligning for Betts to score at least one more time Wednesday. He will be facing Hogan Harris, who has a 6.07 ERA and a 4.53 FIP. Harris hasn't missed many bats since being called up, posting a 20.2 percent strikeout rate. Betts also has a 1.054 OPS at home this season, and an even better 1.079 OPS versus left-handed pitchers. Behind Harris is an Athletics bullpen that has the highest bullpen ERA in baseball.

MLB Best Bets for Dodgers vs. Athletics

Mookie Betts over 0.5 runs scored (-165 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

