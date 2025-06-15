Expert MLB Betting Picks: Top Sunday Predictions for June 15

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Picks for

Sunday, June 15

Major League Baseball has its full schedule on Sunday. Happy Father's Day to all of the dads out there, and hopefully you all get an opportunity to kick the feet up, relax and maybe take in some baseball and win a few dollars, too. We'll look focus on some day games, as well as the Sunday Night Baseball game on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET between the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers. Let's get started.

Cash in on the best sportsbook promos available at the best MLB betting sites this baseball season. The BetMGM bonus code gets new players one of the best welcome bonuses in the industry.

Angels vs Orioles: Expert Betting Tips and Analysis

The Angels (33-36) and the Orioles (29-40) meet Sunday in the series finale at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The O's are aiming for the three-game sweep.

After a super sluggish start to the season following a couple of years of winning baseball, Baltimore is starting to slowly come alive. It won 2-0 on Friday, while winning 6-5 on Saturday. The Orioles swept the Seattle Mariners June 3-5, and they also picked up a three-game sweep at home May 30-June 1. Baltimore is 13-6 in the past 19 games since May 24.

For the Angels, it's been a roller coaster ride for sure. They just swept The Athletics earlier this season in a three-game set, outscoring the A's 15-10. But now the Halos are facing their first potential sweep since the visiting New York Yankees won three in a row at The Big A on May 26-28.

Looking at the pitching matchup, Angels LHP Yusei Kikuchi has a solid 2.92 ERA, but he is 2-5 with a mediocre 1.47 WHIP. He is money at home, but a disaster on the road, going 0-4 with a 4.43 ERA with teams hitting .273 against them, and the southpaw has surrendered six of his eight homers away from home.

While Kikuchi has had issues on the road, LHP Cade Povich has had issues everywhere. He is 1-5 with a 5.46 ERA and 1.52 WHIP, and the southpaw is a dismal 0-3 with a 7.59 ERA with teams hitting .311 against him across 32 IP in seven starts at Camden Yards. He has served up nine homers, too, with 17 walks in Balto. Let's back the Halos to salvage the series finale. We'll also go with the Over for the first five innings.

MLB Best Bets:

Angels ML (+117 at Fanatics Sportsbook)

Over 4.5 Runs - First 5 Innings (-130 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Athletics vs Royals: Sunday's Series Final Insights

The Athletics (28-44) and the Royals (34-37) meet at Kauffman Stadium for the series finale, and the visitors are looking to cap off the sweep.

The A's picked up a 4-0 win Saturday behind RHP Jacob Lopez, and that comes on the heels of a 6-4 win Friday with RHP Luis Severino on the bump. If you backed the A's in both outings, you're ahead at +284.

The A's send LHP Jeffrey Springs (5-5, 4.64 ERA, 1.30 WHIP) to the bump, while the Royals counter with LHP Noah Cameron (2-2, 2.17 ERA, 0.88 WHIP).

The A's are 4-6 against left-handed starting pitchers, while the Royals are 7-6 vs. LHP this season. While the A's have wins in the first two games of this series, they're still just 2-14 in the past 16 away from its temporary home in Sacramento dating back to May 14.

The Royals are sliding, losing five in a row, and seven of the past eight games. However, Cameron has impressive numbers, and he should be able to pitch K.C. to a win, helping to avoid an embarrassing sweep.

As far as the total is concerned, the Over-Under has split in the first two games. However, the Over is 8-3 in the past 11 games for the Royals, while the Over is 12-5-1 in the past 18 games for the A's. Let's go high on the total.

MLB Best Bets:

Royals ML (-155 at BetRivers Sportsbook)

Over 9 Runs (-120 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Check out Caesars Sportsbook this MLB season and use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code for one of the top MLB betting promos.

Giants vs Dodgers: Sunday Night Baseball Showdown

The Giants (41-30) and the Dodgers (42-29) do battle in Los Angeles at 7:10 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Baseball.

In case you were wondering, the area where Dodger Stadium is located falls outside of the designated curfew area for the ongoing protests in downtown Los Angeles.

The Giants picked up a 6-2 victory in Friday's series opener, upending the suddenly struggling RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto, while the Dodgers won 11-5 behind LHP Clayton Kershaw, as L.A. smacked RHP Landen Roupp around. The latter recorded just five outs, allowing six runs, four hits and five walks in a mess of a start. Conversely, Kershaw looks like he has rounded back into form, throwing seven scoreless innings with just three hits and a walk allowed in a win, moving to 2-0.

Giants LHP Kyle Harrison takes the hill Sunday, while the Dodgers counter with RHP Dustin May. Harrison has struggled in June, posting a 7.71 ERA in just 9 1/3 IP in his two starts, although San Francisco has managed to rally for a pair of 6-5 wins in each of those outings. May was pounded in San Diego last time out on Monday, and he has struggled on the road. But, at home, he is 2-1 with a 2.97 ERA and .215 opponent batting average in 33 1/3 IP in six starts.

Let's back May and the Dodgers at home, and we'll pass on the total.

MLB Best Bets:

Dodgers ML (-178 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Best MLB Parlays Today

5-Leg MLB Super Parlay (+1290 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Angels ML (+114) at Orioles

Over 4.5 Runs - F5 (-130) - Angels at Orioles

Over 9 (-122) - Royals vs. Athletics

Royals ML (-158) vs. Athletics

Dodgers ML (-188) vs. Giants

3-Leg MLB Sides Parlay (+435 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Angels ML (+114) at Orioles

Royals ML (-158) vs. Athletics

Dodgers ML (-188) vs. Giants

2-Leg MLB Sides Parlay (+221 at FanDuel Sportsbook)