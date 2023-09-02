Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Desert Heat

Weekly Hitter Rankings: Desert Heat

Written by 
Todd Zola 
September 2, 2023

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

Today's table is a good reminder how to use the information. Specifically, the Angels come out on top. This doesn't mean the club will post the best numbers this week since most of the categories represent potential. The only quantitative category is runs, and the Halos play seven games, but are below several teams with only six games. A team needs the players to take advantage of playing in home run venues, facing below-average pitching or being opposed by a battery less able to control the running game.

On the other hand, the Diamondbacks have the highest runs rating, which signifies they will have a productive week as a team. They're playing in venues that suppress power, but they face weaker rotations.

The take-home message is not to load up on Angels' hitters, but use the favorable setup to break the time for a standalone guy.

As always, these are preliminary. The final version will be posted Sunday evening.

Week of September 4 - 10

MLB Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
  • SB – Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs – Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ725349291113105104121119118119
2ATL6246010210292105103113101100101

Today's table is a good reminder how to use the information. Specifically, the Angels come out on top. This doesn't mean the club will post the best numbers this week since most of the categories represent potential. The only quantitative category is runs, and the Halos play seven games, but are below several teams with only six games. A team needs the players to take advantage of playing in home run venues, facing below-average pitching or being opposed by a battery less able to control the running game.

On the other hand, the Diamondbacks have the highest runs rating, which signifies they will have a productive week as a team. They're playing in venues that suppress power, but they face weaker rotations.

The take-home message is not to load up on Angels' hitters, but use the favorable setup to break the time for a standalone guy.

As always, these are preliminary. The final version will be posted Sunday evening.

Week of September 4 - 10

MLB Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
  • SB – Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs – Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ725349291113105104121119118119
2ATL6246010210292105103113101100101
3BAL6330611310897103102104989798
4BOS606339710190979595949394
5CHC71670989910798100119117119118
6CHW63306848485101103108949595
7CIN624601301269110399105102100101
8CLE7253412010710299101118118118118
9COL615067879979910195929393
10DET61533989612410110090979697
11HOU63333112107939897105979697
12KC615331019811910210099989798
13LAA72570128108110102101112122120121
14LAD62406104103115102103108989898
15MIA6333310210190959689939393
16MIL6060610592981029788959294
17MIN62433107961149710190969696
18NYM53205108987410110284777677
19NYY63360114102869410097969797
20OAK63333999288999584949293
21PHI624331031021019810099969797
22PIT60633999297949479919191
23SD6153310510395989993959595
24SF6423386889110510498979797
25SEA7070711110812298101119116117117
26STL62406116114969810095959696
27TB71670979410910192102117112115
28TEX62460112101100101103113101100101
29TOR62433101101102109107120103102103
30WSH514501131151039610176788079

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZLambert RFreeland LFlexen R@Assad R@Taillon R@Steele L@Hendricks R
ATL Thompson LMikolas RHudson RFalter LOviedo ROrtiz R
BAL@Detmers L@Barria R@Sandoval L @Houck R@Sale L@Bello R
BOS@Eflin R@Bradley R@Glasnow R Gibson RBradish RFlaherty R
CHCWebb RManaea LBeck RCecconi RGallen RKelly RPfaadt R
CHW@Ragans L@Singer R@Lyles R @Olson R@Skubal L@Wentz L
CINWoo RMiller RGilbert R Rom LWainwright RThompson L
CLELopez RGray RRyan R@Canning R@Anderson L@Detmers L@Barria R
COL@Kelly R@Pfaadt R@Davies R @Harrison L@Cobb R@Webb R
DET @Cole R@Schmidt R@Rodon LClevinger RKopech RScholtens R
HOU@Heaney L@Dunning R@Scherzer R Snell LLugo RHill L
KCScholtens RCease RToussaint R @Kikuchi L@Gausman R@Berrios R
LAARodriguez RMeans LKremer RQuantrill RAllen LCurry RGiolito R
LAD @Luzardo L@Garrett L@Perez R@Adon R@Irvin R@Williams R
MIA Kershaw LLynn RUrias L@Wheeler R@Nola R@Suarez L
MIL@Ortiz R@Jackson R@Keller R @Severino R@King R@Cole R
MIN@Giolito R@Bibee R@Williams R Lucchesi LSenga RPeterson L
NYM @Gore L@Corbin L @Maeda R@Keuchel L@Lopez R
NYY Wentz LManning RRodriguez LTeheran RMiley LBurnes R
OAKBerrios RBassitt RRyu L @Montgomery L@Gray R@Heaney L
PHI@Hill L@Avila R@Wacha R Cueto RAlcantara RLuzardo L
PITBurnes RWoodruff RPeralta R @Elder R@Morton R@Vines R
SDWalker RLorenzen RSanchez L @Brown R@Javier R@France R
SEA@Spiers R@Kennedy R@Ashcraft R@Littell R@Civale R@Eflin R@Bradley R
SF@Steele L@Hendricks R@Wicks L Blach LGomber LLambert R
STL @Vines R@Strider R@Fried L@Greene R@Abbott L@Lively R
TBBello RCrawford RPaxton LCastillo RKirby RWoo RMiller R
TEXFrance RValdez LVerlander R Blackburn RWaldichuk LMedina R
TOR@Medina R@Neal R@Sears L Marsh RGreinke RRagans L
WSH Quintana RCarrasco R Sheehan RMiller RKershaw L

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
MLB Picks Today: Best MLB Bets for Saturday, September 2
MLB Picks Today: Best MLB Bets for Saturday, September 2
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, September 2
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, September 2
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Stretch Run
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Stretch Run
DraftKings MLB: Saturday Breakdown
DraftKings MLB: Saturday Breakdown