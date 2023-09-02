Weekly Hitter Rankings: Desert Heat

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

Today's table is a good reminder how to use the information. Specifically, the Angels come out on top. This doesn't mean the club will post the best numbers this week since most of the categories represent potential. The only quantitative category is runs, and the Halos play seven games, but are below several teams with only six games. A team needs the players to take advantage of playing in home run venues, facing below-average pitching or being opposed by a battery less able to control the running game.

On the other hand, the Diamondbacks have the highest runs rating, which signifies they will have a productive week as a team. They're playing in venues that suppress power, but they face weaker rotations.

The take-home message is not to load up on Angels' hitters, but use the favorable setup to break the time for a standalone guy.

As always, these are preliminary. The final version will be posted Sunday evening.

Week of September 4 - 10

MLB Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors

SB – Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs – Runs scoring index