College World Series Finals Game 1 Preview and Picks

2025 College World Series Finals: LSU vs Coastal Carolina Game 1 Picks and Preview

Its the series we've all been waiting for! 300+ teams entered 2025 with championship aspirations, but the grueling season weeded out the weak and unworthy. Now, we're left with the last two lions ready to taste blood. The College World Series Finals kicks off on Saturday evening to wrap up what's been an insane run with a lot of upsets and even more heartbreaks.

The Tigers of LSU look to capture their second title in three years. Meanwhile, the Chanticleers of Coastal Carolina will seek their first championship since 2016. This sets up as a heavyweight fight.

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (+130) vs. LSU Tigers (-166) | Total: 8.5

Not only did each team sweep their side of the Omaha bracket, but they looked good doing it. There was a chance we would get a team that left us in real shock in making it, but I can honestly say this is was always the matchup I expected when the College World Series started. The awesome thing is the pitching slate is already out for all three games, so there won't be much guessing going this weekend. It will give us a great handicap for what should be an awesome final show.

LSU will go with the ace that got them here. Kade Anderson has been a revelation in his first full season as a weekend guy. The Tigers had high expectations for him coming into the year after a lot of key departures. In 2024, he was primarily a mid-week starter and bullpen piece, but this year Jay Johnson trusted him with a coveted Friday night spot and he was rewarded 100 fold.

All he's done his rack up the most punchies (170) in the country this season, while giving his team a chance to win nearly every time out. The 3.44 ERA is good, but it's bloated when you consider he allowed a whopping 16 Jimmy Jacks this season. That's why his 1.49 SIERA reflects a much more dominant campaign under the hood. Anderson's season has catapulted him from possible 2nd rounder to likely a top five pick (and maybe 1.1) this summer. He reminds me so much of Shane McClanahan with his pitch-ability, arsenal, and approach. The sophomore is one of the top arms in the country and nearly impossible to touch when he's on his game. Just ask Arkansas.

He'll be tasked with slowing down a Coastal offense that lives for chaos. It's a hit and speed offense for the Chants who are precise with manufacturing runs and coming up with timely hits. Coastal will look to get on base any way they can, so for Anderson he needs to maintain his pristine command (30 BB in 110 IP). Because the long ball is not a part of the Chants game (66 HR), the one bugaboo for Anderson could be neutralized, especially in this gigantic ball park. It all starts with shutting down 1st round prospect and all-star catcher, Caden Bodine, who sets the tone for this entire team. For Anderson to succeed, he will need to consistently work ahead in the count as he mixes in fastball at the top of the zone with a buckling slider at the bottom.

Although Cam Flukey has primarily been the Friday guy for Coastal this year, he's not the ace. That would be Jacob Morrison who throws Game 2. Flukey is another one of the arms that's had an amazing turnaround from 2024. When you look at last season's 5.73 ERA compared to this year's 3.29, it's a complete 180. Kevin Schnall has helped maximize his team's talent in year 1. One thing Flukey isn't a stranger to is the punchout. He totalled 83 K's (27 BB) in 55 innings a season ago. But this year, it's 109 K's (vs. 22 BB's) in 95.2 IP, which is a huge jump.

Flukey is a big dude with a power arm, so look for him to attack the zone with a high 90's heater and then mix in a nice bender to keep the opposition off balance. The test for him and the rest of the Chant's pitching this weekend will be seeing how they fare against this level of offense. Playing in a weaker Sun Belt this season, the competition just wasn't that fierce. They did handle a great Auburn lineup in the Supers, but LSU's is built a little different. With Flukey struggling a touch in Omaha (5 ER in 9 IP), I'm curious to see how the Tigers attack him out of the gate.

The LSU offense, like I've said many times this season, is very good, though quite as talented as they were in 2023. A .298 average and 103 homers is certainly capable of inflicting violence. Four players sit with 10+ taters, while six regular starters have a .300 average or better. There's a lot of different dudes that can get super hot in this offense. Lately it's been their star in Jared "Bear" Jones who has risen from hibernation with a vengeance. He's 5-9 with 2 homers in his last two contests, coming up with several clutch hits. Aside from him, you have to worry about star freshman Derek Curiel, Steven "Monster" Milam, and Ethan Frey.

Because Coastal has a very good bullpen, I could definitely see Schnall give Flukey a quick hook if things don't pan out the way they're hoping. But overall, it's set up to be a pitcher's duel in Game 1 and Game 2.

Ultimately, LSU was the team I've had all season. I talked about them back in late January/early February, so I can't waiver on this stance. No disrespect to the talented Cam Flukey, but this matchup definitely favors Kade Anderson and LSU. The Tigers have been here before. They have the postseason pedigree. And they have an advantage in this contest. LSU has won 16 of Anderson's 18 starts, which is no coincidence. Give me the Bayou Bombers to end the Chants 26-game win streak.

Pick: LSU ML -166