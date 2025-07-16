Aaron Ashby News: Returns from paternity leave
The Brewers reinstated Ashby (personal) from the paternity list Monday.
Ashby will rejoin the Brewers to begin the second half after he missed the final three games before the All-Star break to observe the birth of his child. Through 13 appearances out of the Milwaukee bullpen this season, Ashby has compiled a 1.66 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 26:7 K:BB in 21.2 innings while collecting one win and one save.
