Civale was able to make it through three scoreless innings to begin his outing, but a Royce Lewis grand slam in the fourth inning left a major mark on the hurler's ledger. The veteran right-hander has now fanned at least five in five of his last six starts, though the four walks Friday did tie a season high. Civale has a 5.05 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 51:25 K:BB over 62.1 innings for the White Sox this year, and he'll likely remain a volatile fantasy option next week at home versus the division-rival Royals.