Aaron Civale News: Tosses five scoreless frames

Civale did not factor into the decision in Saturday's game against the Cubs, allowing three hits while striking out six across five scoreless innings. He did not issue a walk.

Civale did not issue an earned run for a second straight start, limiting the Cubs to three baserunners while generating 10 whiffs, though he was lifted in the sixth despite tossing just 69 pitches (47 strikes). His last two starts has brought down his numbers down to a 3.86 ERA and 1.34 WHIP across 63.2 innings this season. Civale is slated to start against the Angels on the road next weekend.