Aaron Judge Injury: Battling elbow injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 26, 2025

Manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that Judge is dealing with an elbow issue, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

Boone added that Judge had trouble throwing the ball in from the outfield during Friday's game against Philadelphia, so the Yankees brought him in for imaging and will hold him out of Saturday's contest. More information regarding the severity of his injury will be available once the results of his tests come back, but he can be considered day-to-day for the time being.

Aaron Judge
New York Yankees
