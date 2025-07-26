Aaron Judge Injury: Bound for IL

Imaging revealed a flexor strain in Judge's right elbow Saturday, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

Manager Aaron Boone confirmed that Judge will need to spend time on the injured list. However, the superstar's UCL is intact, which significantly reduces his chances of an extended IL stint. Cody Bellinger, Trent Grisham and Jasson Dominguez will presumably operate as the Yankees' outfield trio while Judge is out.