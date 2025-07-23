Aaron Judge News: Up to 37 long balls

Judge went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Wednesday in a loss to Toronto.

Judge went deep in the sixth inning, swatting a two-run shot that temporarily tied the game. It was his second homer since the All-Star break, though the slugger has gone just 4-for-22 with 10 strikeouts so far in the second half. Judge is up to 37 home runs on the season, tied with Shohei Ohtani for second-most in the majors behind Cal Raleigh (39).