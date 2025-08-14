Nola has looked sharp during his three rehab starts with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, posting a 2.19 ERA and 1.14 WHIP over 12.1 frames and most recently surrendering two runs in 5.2 innings while punching out 11 batters and walking zero. The 32-year-old will aim to keep his hot stretch going during his first MLB start since mid-May while facing the Nationals, who have posted just a .688 OPS since the All-Star break. Additionally, the Phillies plan to move to a six-man rotation once they activate Nola, which will help keep him and the rest of Philadelphia's starters well-rested for the postseason.