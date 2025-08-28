Nola wasn't at his best Thursday, but Philadelphia's seven-homer barrage gave him plenty of runway to work with. He's still shaking off the rust after a three-month absence -- he's allowed 13 runs (12 earned) across 14.1 innings since returning from an ankle sprain and a stress fracture in his rib. Between injuries and lackluster performance, highlighted by a 6.47 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 66:21 K:BB through 64 innings across 12 starts, it's been a season to forget for the 32-year-old right-hander. He's projected to make his next start at Milwaukee in a challenging matchup.