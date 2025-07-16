Aaron Sanchez News: Attempting comeback

Sanchez is attempting a comeback to major league baseball, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Sanchez hasn't pitched anywhere in 2025 after spending the 2024 campaign at Triple-A Buffalo in the Blue Jays organization, where he held a 7.92 ERA and 41:39 K:BB over 61.1 innings. The 33-year-old hasn't seen any action at the big-league level since 2022 and it's unclear how close he is to being game-ready.