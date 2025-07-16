Adam Frazier News: Heading back to Kansas City

The Royals acquired Frazier from the Pirates on Wednesday in exchange for infielder Cam Devanney, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Frazier spent the 2024 season in Kansas City and evidently made a positive impression despite slashing just .202/.282/.294 over 104 contests. The 33-year-old hasn't been much better in 2025 with a .255/.318/.336 batting line, but he offers some versatility and could see reps at second base and/or in left field against right-handed pitching.