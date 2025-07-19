Menu
Alec Bohm Injury: Placed on injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 19, 2025

The Phillies placed Bohm on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a fractured left rib.

Bohm took a pitch off his ribcage last Saturday, which caused him to miss the final game before the All-Star break. He attempted to play through it Friday, but imaging revealed a fracture after the game, so he'll now spend time on the IL while Otto Kemp fills in as Philadelphia's third baseman. Weston Wilson was recalled from Triple-A to replenish the Phillies' infield depth.

Alec Bohm
Philadelphia Phillies
