Alejandro Kirk headshot

Alejandro Kirk Injury: Being evaluated for concussion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 26, 2025

Kirk is undergoing tests to determine if he has a concussion after he took a foul tip off his mask Saturday versus Detroit, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Kirk initially remained behind the plate after being dinged by the foul tip, but he was pulled for a pinch hitter when his at-bat came up in the next inning. Should Kirk need to miss any games moving forward, Tyler Heineman figures to step in as Toronto's starting backstop.

Alejandro Kirk
Toronto Blue Jays
