Alejandro Kirk Injury: Goes on concussion IL

The Blue Jays placed Kirk on the 7-day injured list Sunday after he was diagnosed with a concussion.

After being struck in the catcher's mask by a foul tip in the third inning of Saturday's 6-1 win over the Tigers, Kirk was pulled from the contest and sent in for further evaluation. With tests confirming that the backstop suffered a concussion, he won't be eligible to play for the Blue Jays until at least Aug. 3, though given the volatile nature of recovery timelines for brain injuries, fantasy managers shouldn't be surprised if Kirk needs more than a week to exit concussion protocol. Ali Sanchez was called up from Triple-A Buffalo to provide the Blue Jays with another option behind the plate in the interim, but Tyler Heineman is expected to take over as Toronto's No. 1 catcher in Kirk's absence.