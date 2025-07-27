Alek Thomas News: Activated, starting Sunday
The Diamondbacks reinstated Thomas (personal) from the bereavement list, and he's starting in center field and batting eighth Sunday against the Pirates.
Thomas stepped away from the team for a couple days while on the bereavement list, but he's back with the Diamondbacks for Sunday's series finale in Pittsburgh. The 25-year-old has struggled at the plate through 15 games in July with a .234/.294/.362 slash line and 34 percent strikeout rate.
