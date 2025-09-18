Vesia and Tanner Scott were the only relievers the Dodgers used Wednesday, but Vesia's workload was lighter in that appearance. That put him in position to get a save opportunity Thursday, and the southpaw delivered a sharp appearance to convert it. Since returning from an oblique injury, Vesia has allowed one run over 4.2 innings, adding two holds and a 7:1 K:BB in that span. He's at a 2.68 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 76:19 K:BB through 57 innings this season. Vesia has converted five saves while adding 23 holds and four blown saves as a fixture in the high-leverage mix throughout the year.