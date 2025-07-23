Andre Pallante News: Falls to Rockies

Pallante (5-7) took the loss Wednesday against the Rockies, allowing five runs on eight hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out five.

It was another tough outing for Pallante, who gave up four runs in the second inning in an eventual 6-0 loss. The right-hander has now allowed 17 earned runs over just 15.2 innings in his last three starts. Pallante's ERA is up to 4.91 through 20 starts (110 innings) this season with a 1.37 WHIP and 72:36 K:BB.