Andre Pallante News: Will have schedule adjusted

The Cardinals plan to adjust Pallante's pitching schedule following Wednesday's start in Colorado, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Pallante is currently sitting at 105 innings, which puts him on pace to easily exceed last year's career-high 137.2 frames. It's not clear exactly how Pallante's schedule will be adjusted, but it could involve skipping a start. The right-hander is tentatively lined up to face the Marlins at home next week.