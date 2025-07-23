Menu
Andre Pallante News: Will have schedule adjusted

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 23, 2025

The Cardinals plan to adjust Pallante's pitching schedule following Wednesday's start in Colorado, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Pallante is currently sitting at 105 innings, which puts him on pace to easily exceed last year's career-high 137.2 frames. It's not clear exactly how Pallante's schedule will be adjusted, but it could involve skipping a start. The right-hander is tentatively lined up to face the Marlins at home next week.

Andre Pallante
St. Louis Cardinals
