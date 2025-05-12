Anthony Volpe News: Gets aboard four times in win

Volpe went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and two walks in Monday's 11-5 win over the Mariners.

Volpe ended a 12-game homer drought with his ninth-inning long ball to pad the Yankees' lead. The shortstop was steady during that stretch, batting .277 (13-for-47) with four doubles and three stolen bases. He's up to a .245/.335/.442 slash line with six homers, 24 RBI, 22 runs scored, six steals and 11 doubles over 40 contests. Volpe has hit safely in five of his last six games, logging three multi-hit efforts in that span.