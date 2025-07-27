Aroldis Chapman Injury: Dealing with tight back

Chapman (back) was removed from Sunday's contest against the Dodgers with back tightness, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Chapman issued a pair of walks before notching an out on a flyball from Shohei Ohtani to open the top of the eighth inning, but the left-hander was removed from the contest thereafter. The 37-year-old was apparently dealing with a tight back, something that manager Alex Cora wasn't overly worried about, saying that Chapman "should be fine." Chapman can be considered day-to-day for the time being, but it seems as if he avoided a significant injury.