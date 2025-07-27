Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Aroldis Chapman headshot

Aroldis Chapman Injury: Dealing with tight back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 27, 2025

Chapman (back) was removed from Sunday's contest against the Dodgers with back tightness, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Chapman issued a pair of walks before notching an out on a flyball from Shohei Ohtani to open the top of the eighth inning, but the left-hander was removed from the contest thereafter. The 37-year-old was apparently dealing with a tight back, something that manager Alex Cora wasn't overly worried about, saying that Chapman "should be fine." Chapman can be considered day-to-day for the time being, but it seems as if he avoided a significant injury.

Aroldis Chapman
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now