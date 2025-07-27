Aroldis Chapman Injury: Lifted with apparent injury

Chapman was removed in the eighth inning during his relief appearance in Sunday's game against the Dodgers in the eighth inning due to an apparent injury, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

After entering the game in the top of the eighth, Chapman walked the first two batters he faced, then induced a Shohei Ohtani flyball for the first out of the inning. The Red Sox sent a trainer out to visit with Chapman following that at-bat, and manager Alex Cora then made the decision to pull the right-hander from the game. Though the nature of Chapman's injury likely won't be clarified until after the contest, he sported a four-seam fastball that averaged just 94.6 miles per hour on the afternoon, about four ticks below his season average.