Aroldis Chapman News: Notches save No. 18

Chapman earned a save against the Dodgers on Saturday, issuing one walk and striking out one batter over one scoreless and hitless inning.

Chapman took the mound with a two-run lead in the top of the ninth frame. He retired the first two batters he faced before walking Esteury Ruiz. That brought Mookie Betts up to the plate as a pinch hitter representing the tying run, and Chapman was able to whiz a 97 mph heater past the former MVP for strike three on a 3-2 count to end the game. Chapman's save was his 18th of the campaign, his most since he logged 30 with the Yankees in 2021. The ageless closer has also registered an impressive 1.31 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 61:11 K:BB through 41.1 innings spanning 44 appearances this season.